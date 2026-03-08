'Have An Ability To Get Things Done': Trump Reiterates He Stopped 8 Wars

US President Donald Trump claimed he used trade measures to calm a potential escalation between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, while noting deep hostility between his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and his adversaries in Europe.

Trump framed the US military buildup and economic pressure as tools he believes can prevent wars and stabilise global disputes.

He also said the United States is developing a new class of powerful naval weapons and argued that strong military capability helps deter global conflict.

"I suggested that why don't we have battleships anymore, shooting big bullets instead of $3 million rockets?... We're actually building 10 of them... I have been told that they are 100 times more powerful... We don't want to use them. But by having them, nobody's gonna play games... They'll say that he's very militaristic. I'm the one who ended eight wars... The hatred between Putin and his counterpart is so great... So it's very hard for them to get there... It doesn't really affect us very much, because we've got an ocean separating us. I'm doing it as a favour to Europe, and to life... I have an ability to get those things done, to bring people together... India and Pakistan were going to be a disaster. That was raging for a number of days. I did that through trade. I used tariffs in trade," he said.

Earlier, on February 25, Trump, in his State of the Union Address, had claimed the same.

He also made a stunning revelation, saying that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had told him that almost 35 million people would have died had he not intervened in the conflict.

"In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... Cambodia and Thailand... Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement," he claimed.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the US sided with Russia and China on Thursday in a dispute at the United Nations atomic agency over the danger posed by attacks on Ukraine's nuclear power, showing US' increasing alignment with Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 5.