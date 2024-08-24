Published 00:01 IST, August 25th 2024
Hawaii's Big Island Is Under Tropical Storm Warning As Hone Approaches With Rain And Wind
Tropical Storm Hone was approaching the southern edges of Hawaii on Saturday with gusts of wind and heavy rain, potentially inflicting flooding and wind damage.
Satellite showing Tropical Storm Hone and Hurricane Gilma located southeast of Hawaii | Image: AP
