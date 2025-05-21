Hawaiian Airlines Flight Grounded At San Diego International Airport After Bomb Threat Claim

San Diego: A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to make an emergency landing at San Diego International Airport on Tuesday after a passenger allegedly made a threat to the safety of the aircraft. The incident, which has been described as a "bomb threat" by news reports, although not officially confirmed, prompted a strong law enforcement response and left 293 people, including 283 passengers and 10 crew members, scrambling to disembark the plane.

According to a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines, the threat was made during pushback from the gate, just as the flight was preparing for takeoff. "During pushback from the gate, a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft," the spokesperson said, adding that as a precaution, the captain taxied the Airbus A330 to a secure area on the airfield, where local and federal authorities responded.

The airline official further stated that the airline took no chances, prioritising the safety of all on board. All passengers were safely deplaned, and efforts are underway to rebook the travellers to Honolulu as soon as possible. The incident has left many wondering what exactly was said and what prompted the passenger's actions.

The San Diego International Airport was the scene of a major law enforcement response, with multiple agencies converging on the airfield to investigate the situation. Despite the strong presence on the tarmac, airport operations remained normal, with no delays reported. "Despite the strong law enforcement presence on the tarmac, airport operations at San Diego International remained normal with no delays reported," said Nicole Hall, airport spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat.