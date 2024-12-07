‘He is Alive': Mother of Journalist Missing in Syria Since 2012 After Meeting Top US Officials

Washington: Austin Tice, an American journalist abducted in Syria in 2012, is believed to be alive and well, according to his mother, Debra Tice. Speaking at an event on Friday, Debra Tice said, “He is being cared for, and he is well we do know that.”

Mother Confident Missing Journalist Austin Tice is Alive

The event followed a White House meeting with national security officials amidst ongoing conflict in Syria. The situation in the region has heightened the family’s anxiety, with insurgent forces advancing in parts of the country. “The news we’re hearing from the Middle East is the kind of thing that can unsettle a mom,” Debra Tice said, adding, “When I think about war, I never have a happy moment.”

‘Frustrated of Waiting’, Says Austin's Sister

Austin’s sister, Naomi Tice, expressed frustration after asking officials if the Syrian unrest could be used to secure his freedom. “We were basically just told that we need to wait and see how it pans out,” she said, describing the response as both ‘understandable’ and ‘beyond frustrating.’

Austin’s father, Marc Tice, also criticized the lack of progress in their case. Referring to recent hostage releases in other countries, he said, “We have seen what real commitment looks like. We've seen it in Russia, China, Venezuela, and Gaza. And we've yet to see it for us.” While he did not disclose specific details, Marc Tice confirmed that new information as recent as early this year indicated Austin is alive and being cared for.

The Tice family had met earlier in the week with White House officials, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. An administration official highlighted that the US has successfully brought home more than 75 Americans detained abroad under the Biden administration but provided no timeline for Tice’s case.

American Journo Went Missing in Syria in 2012

Austin Tice, a journalist from Houston, was last seen in August 2012 at a checkpoint near Damascus. Weeks later, a video showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He has not been heard from since. While Syria denies holding him, previous US efforts to engage with the Assad government, including a secret visit by US officials during the Trump administration, yielded no meaningful results.