'He'll Be Back': Donald Trump Lauds Elon Musk’s ‘Talents’ During White House Farewell

New Delhi: President Donald Trump gave an emotional farewell to Elon Musk, praising him as “one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced.” The event marked Musk’s final day in the Trump administration, where he had served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

‘Elon Worked Tirelessly’

Standing beside Musk in the Oval Office, Trump commended the tech billionaire for his commitment to reforming government.

“Elon Musk has worked tirelessly,” Trump said, highlighting Musk’s efforts to cut federal spending and streamline government operations.

Musk had led a sweeping campaign to downsize the federal workforce, part of Trump’s broader push to reduce government size and increase efficiency.

‘Most Consequential in Generations’

Trump called Musk’s tenure “the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations,” and thanked him for putting his “very great talents into the service of our nation.”

Following the remarks, Trump played a clip from CNBC featuring praise from Joe Kernen and Rick Santelli for the administration’s reform efforts.

Musk’s exit was officially announced Wednesday night by Trump via a post on Truth Social, stating that Friday would be his last day.

While no successor has been named, the Department of Government Efficiency is expected to continue many of Musk’s policies.

Trump Again Claims Credit for Preventing India-Pakistan Nuclear War

In a surprising pivot during the same press event, Trump claimed that the U.S. helped defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, potentially preventing a nuclear conflict.

“We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned into a nuclear disaster,” Trump declared.

He thanked the leaders of both nations for their cooperation and underscored the U.S. role as a global peacekeeper, linking diplomacy to economic interests.