'He'll Be Gone': Elon Musk's Big Prediction For Justin Trudeau's Political Future

Washington: As tensions continue to mount for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Tesla CEO and tech mugol Elon Musk took a dig at the leader saying that "he'll be gone in the upcoming federal election" scheduled on or before 20 October 2025.

The comments by Musk were made while reacting to a post that said that Germany's "socialist government" had collapsed.

A user by the name of Peter Sweden in a post on X, "HUGE NEWS- The German Socialist government has COLLAPSED and there are now talks about a snap election."

Responding to this, Musk said, "Musk posted in German on X: "Olaf ist ein Narr," with the sentence translating to: “Olaf is a fool."

To this, a user said, "Elon Musk we need your help in Canada getting rid of Trudeau".

Musk then replied, "He will be gone in the upcoming election."

This development comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired his finance minister on Wednesday, leaving the government teetering on the brink of collapse, reported CNN.

In a televised address, Scholz said he had dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner saying it "was necessary to prevent harm to our country." This firing came days after a political negotiation between the key members of Germany's ruling "traffic light" coalition government - Scholz of the Social Democratic Party, Lindner of the Free Democratic Party, and Robert Habeck of the Green Party.

Following the announcement, which comes amid fears that an incoming Trump administration could spell bad news for an already ailing German economy, CNN stated.

Meanwhile, the federal election in Canada will witness Trudeau's Liberal Party competing against other major parties, including Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party, and the New Democratic Party, led by Jagmeet Singh. The Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party will also be competing for seats.

Lately, Prime Minister Trudeau has come under fire from Peoples Party of Canada Chief Maxime Bernier who attacked Trudeau for his continued support of unchecked immigration.

"With the election of a Republican administration south of the border, Canada needs to cut government spending, cut taxes, cut excessive red tape, get rid of its costly and inefficient climate policy, abolish all its insane DEI programs, stop mass immigration, and create a business climate where workers, entrepreneurs and investors can thrive. Or else we will be hopelessly outcompeted by the US, suffer a major brain drain and loss of investments, and our standard of living will drop like a rock," Bernier said.

The pressure on Trudeau continues to build, especially with his opponents projected to win the 2025 elections.

Moreover, India's ties with Canada continue to deteriorate with New Delhi repeatedly expressing its deep concern about "extremism" and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Ottawa.