Updated 28 February 2026 at 17:20 IST
Ironic Tweet! Trump's 12-Year-Old Post Saying 'Obama Can't Negotiate, Will Attack Iran' Resurfaces
- World News
- 1 min read
Ironic Tweet! Trump's 12-Year-Old Post Saying 'Obama Will Attack Iran' Resurfaces | Image: x
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump once mocked then President Barack Obama, claiming he will attack the Iran because of of his “inability” to negotiate properly. However, in an ironic turn of events, Trump has himself launched an attack on the Middle East country in a joint operation with Israel.
The 12-year-old tweet by Trump read, “Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled!"
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 17:18 IST