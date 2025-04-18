'He's The Greatest Risk': Canada PM Mark Carney on Donald Trump as US Tariff War Escalates

Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, who took over after Justin Trudeau's exit, issued a stern message to the US | Image: AP

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carne said that US President Donald Trump posed the biggest risk to the country’s economy as the tariff war initiated by him continues to have its ripple effect.

Carne, who took over after Justin Trudeau's exit, stressed on the cooperation among Canadian provinces to stand strong against the US trade war

He said that eliminating trade barriers within Canada would benefit Canadians far more than US President Donald Trump can ever take away with his trade war, as he made his case to retain power at the last debate ahead of the April 28 vote.

"We can give ourselves far more than Donald Trump can ever take away," Mr. Carney said “We can have one economy. This is within our grasp.”

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st US state amid growing political tensions.

“They want our resources. They want our water. They want our land. They want our country. Never,” Carney had declared at a rally in Newfoundland last month.

The new leader stated that Canadians have two choices—a “Canadian Trump” or a government that unites the country. “Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” Carney said, using a hockey reference. “In this trade war, just like in hockey, we will win.”

He explaining the significance of April 28 elections, citing the need for a strong mandate to counter Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policies and controversial statements about Canada’s sovereignty. “There is so much more to do to secure Canada—to invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That’s why I’m asking for a strong, positive mandate from my fellow Canadians," he said.

Election comes amid heightened nationalism

Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, took over as prime minister after Justin Trudeau stepped down. While the federal election was originally scheduled for October 20, Carney’s decision to call an early vote reflects the urgency of the situation.

His main opponent, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, has yet to formally respond to Carney’s election announcement, but the vote is expected to be a critical test for both parties.

Trump’s controversial statements stir outrage

Trump’s trade policies have sparked economic concerns in Canada, with new tariffs threatening key industries. Additionally, his remarks about Canada’s sovereignty have caused political shockwaves.

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty-First State. This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear."