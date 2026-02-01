Heartwarming Pics Show 5-Year-Old Liam Ramos At Minnesota Home After Being Released From Detention

Minnesota: Five-year-old boy Liam Conejo Ramos, who was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in January, has finally reached his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, hours after a court ordered his and his father's release.

Lawyer Joaquin Castro posted heartwarming pictures of Liam in the comfort of his home following his freedom, which he got days after being separated from his mother. “Liam is now home. With his hat and his backpack. Thank you to everyone who demanded freedom for Liam. We won’t stop until all children and families are home,” the lawyer said. One of the pictures posted by Castro showed Liam wearing his iconic blue bunny hat as his mother held him close to her at their home.

Liam Ramos sitting with his mother at his home after being released by immigration officials

Heartbreaking Pic Of Liam's Detention

Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, were detained in Minnesota in January. The child was detained by ICE officers after he arrived home from his preschool. While his family has a pending asylum case, there were reportedly no deportation order against them.

A heartbreaking picture showing Liam in distress as an ICE officer held onto his Spiderman backpack and guided him to a black SUV sparked an outrage in America.

Advertisement

Liam Ramos being detained by ICE agents | Image: AP

The immigration officers reportedly also used Liam as a bait to detain his family. Officials from Conejo Ramos' school said, “Another adult living in the home was outside and begged the agents to let them take care of the small child, but was refused…Instead, the agent took the child out of the still-running vehicle, led him to the door, and directed him to knock- asking to be let in to see if anyone else was home…essentially using a 5-year-old as bait.”

Meanwhile, the DHS had said, “ICE did NOT target a child. The child was ABANDONED.” It added, “On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration. As agents approached the driver, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot -- abandoning his child. For the child's safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias.”

Advertisement