sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:10 IST, July 27th 2024

Heat Wave Forces Iran to Shutter Government Offices and Banks. Electricity Consumption Soars

The temperature ranged from 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to 42 C (about 107 F) in the capital, Tehran on Saturday, according to weather reports.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Iran Heat waves
Heat Wave Forces Iran to Shutter Government Offices and Banks. Electricity Consumption Soars | Image: Pexels (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:10 IST, July 27th 2024