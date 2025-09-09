Heathrow Airport Terminal Evacuated Amid Hazardous Materials Alert

London: London's Heathrow Airport on Monday evening was gripped with a sense of urgency as Terminal 4 was evacuated due to a possible hazardous materials incident. The incident led to a panic-like situation at the airport, leaving the passengers and the airport authority in a state of uncertainty. The concerned agencies immediately responded to the emergency call and rushed to the site.

According to reports, the situation rapidly escalated, with the security forces and other emergency responders to the scene to evacuate the airport. "Terminal 4 check-in has been closed and evacuated while emergency services respond to an incident," a Heathrow spokesperson confirmed. Moreover, the passengers were advised not to travel to Terminal 4, while those already on site were being supported by airport staff.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene at 5.01 pm, deploying specialist crews to assess the situation. "Firefighters are responding to a possible hazardous materials incident at Heathrow Airport," a spokesperson for the brigade said. As a precautionary measure, part of the airport was evacuated while firefighters responded to the incident.

Additionally, the firefighter teams from Feltham, Heathrow, Wembley, and surrounding fire stations were dispatched to the scene. The ambulances were also spotted outside Terminal 4, adding to the sense of urgency. National Rail announced that trains would not be calling at Heathrow Terminal 4 due to the emergency services' response to the incident.

While Terminal 4 was affected, other terminals at the airport continued to operate normally. "All other terminals are operating as normal," the Heathrow spokesperson assured. The airport promised to provide further information as soon as possible.

Although the exact cause of the incident is not clear, the Metropolitan Police had earlier responded to a suspicious package, but the situation was resolved with no terror suspect identified.

Meanwhile, the incident caused disruptions for many passengers. Terminal 4 station was closed, and passengers were advised to use London Buses via any reasonable route.

Heathrow Airport Reopens, No Adverse Substance Found

The latest development suggested that Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 was reopened after being temporarily closed and evacuated due to a possible hazardous materials incident. The airport operator confirmed that the terminal is safe to reopen and is working to ensure all flights depart as planned.