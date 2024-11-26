sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hindus Under Threat | Maharashtra CM Race | Pakistan Protest | Sambhal Unrest | Donald Trump |

Published 17:56 IST, November 26th 2024

Heavy Snow Hits Northeastern China

Various cities in northeastern China are being hit with heavy snow as a round of cold waves hits large parts of the country.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
Advertisement

Various cities in northeastern China are being hit with heavy snow as a round of cold waves hits large parts of the country, state broadcaster CCTV said.

In Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, snow that started on Monday left major roads covered in white and forced multiple expressways to close, CCTV said.

Heavy snow also started on Monday in Heihe City of neighboring Heilongjiang province, disrupting traffic. Expressways were shut down, passenger travel via highway or railroad was suspended, and flights were cancelled, according to CCTV. Local authorities issued the highest weather alert for heavy snow.

Snow removal vehicles and city workers were deployed to help clear snow in places affected, including in Jilin province, where many expressways were closed because of the weather.

In addition to heavy snow, the cold wave will bring drastic decreases of more than 10 degrees Celsius in temperatures in some areas.

17:56 IST, November 26th 2024