Massive Explosions Rock Iran's Isfahan After US-Israeli Airstrikes, Trump Shares Explosive Video

New Delhi: Massive explosions lit up the night sky over Iran’s central city of Isfahan as heavy airstrikes targeted key military infrastructure, marking one of the most intense bombardments in the ongoing conflict.

The strikes hit a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, triggering a series of powerful secondary explosions that sent towering fireballs and shockwaves across the area. Visuals from the attack showed the sky glowing orange as repeated blasts erupted in quick succession, indicating the possible detonation of stored missiles or explosives.

US President Donald Trump further amplified the impact of the strikes by sharing a video of the attack on his social media platform, Truth Social. The footage, widely circulated online, captured multiple high-intensity explosions tearing through the target zone, reinforcing claims of a large-scale precision strike.

The Isfahan strike is part of a broader and rapidly escalating military campaign, with thousands of targets reportedly hit across Iran in recent weeks as tensions spiral into a wider regional confrontation.

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The dramatic visuals shared by Trump have added a new dimension to the conflict, with social media becoming a key battlefield for narrative and perception. While the scale of damage in Isfahan remains unclear, the intensity of the blasts points to a significant hit on Iran’s military capabilities.

The situation continues to evolve, with fears mounting that the strikes could trigger further retaliation and push the region closer to a full-scale war.