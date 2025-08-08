Helicopter Crashes Into Barge In Mississippi River, 2 Dead

Illinois: A deadly helicopter crash on the Mississippi River near East Alton in Illinois has claimed the lives of two people working on powerlines. The helicopter they were operating crashed into a barge, triggering a massive fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the air. According to reports, the accident occurred around 11 am on Thursday, around 800 metres downriver from the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.

A rescue operation was immediately launched after the terrifying crash incident. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the helicopter crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River around 11 am, resulting in a fatal outcome for the two people on board.

The Rivers Pointe fire district chief, Rick Pender, reported that the helicopter ran into a power line before crashing into the barge. The impact was severe, causing a massive fire that was visible from a distance. A video, capturing the aftermath of the crash, showed a black plume of smoke rising from the barge. The fire and emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene.

Adam Briggs, who was on the opposite shore, witnessed the horrific crash and captured the scene on video. Adam said, "The helicopter was just working on these power lines, it hit the power line, blew up."

He added, "There was a pilot, there was a worker, the helicopter blew up and fell and crashed in that barge and it's exploding right now." Briggs's assessment of the situation was evident in his words, when he said, "They're dead. They have to be dead."

Meanwhile, the crash has prompted an immediate response from multiple agencies, including the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The NTSB has announced that an investigator will arrive on site on Friday to begin probing the cause of the accident. The helicopter involved was an MD 369, a smaller aircraft typically used for such tasks.

The nearby fire department quickly rushed to the crash site by boat to combat the blaze. A private tugboat also assisted in dousing the flames. Reportedly, no one was on the barge when the helicopter crashed into it, and the fire has been extinguished. However, the river has been closed to commercial traffic, causing disruptions to the area's maritime operations.

A spokesperson for Ameren, the power company involved, expressed condolences to the victims' families and colleagues. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the victims' families and colleagues," the spokesperson said. He further added, "We will cooperate fully with the investigation into this tragic incident."

Notably, the company had hired a contractor and subcontractor to repair and replace tower lighting and marker balls on the power lines.