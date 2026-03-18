Updated 18 March 2026 at 13:34 IST
Helipcopter Carrying a Body Crashes in Nepal's Khotang, No Casualties Reported
The aircraft was carrying a dead body from Kathmandu to the village and attempting to land on the edge of a farmland when it tried to move to the middle of the field during a liftoff and crashed.
- World News
- 1 min read
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A helicopter reportedly crashed in Nepal's Khotang on Wednesday (March 18, 2026). The incident occurred in the Balabes area in Khartamcha, Ward-2 of Kepilasgadhi Rural Municipality. The aircraft was carrying a dead body from Kathmandu to the village and attempting to land on the edge of a farmland when it tried to move to the middle of the field during a liftoff and crashed.
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Talking about the incident, Chief District Officer, Rekha Khandel, informed ANI that no human casualty has been reported yet.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 13:30 IST