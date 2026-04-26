'Hello Everybody...': Read 'Friendly Assassin' Cole Allen's Chilling Anti-Trump Manifesto Sent To Family 10 Minutes Before He Opened Fire

Washington DC: Minutes before opening fire at the high-profile White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night, suspected shooter Cole Allen allegedly sent a manifesto to his family, revealing the reasons behind the attack.

In the alleged manifesto, Cole Allen called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin”, revealing that he indeed had plans to assassinate US President Donald Trump at the gala dinner.

‘I Apologise…’

He started the note by greeting everyone, saying “Hello everybody!” He then went on to apologise to the people who knew him, including his parents, colleagues and students.