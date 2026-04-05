Helpless, Nervous: Iran's First Response To Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum, Rejects Deadline

Tehran: Iran has dismissed US President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to strike a deal or face devastating consequences, mocking it as a "helpless" call. The Iranian central military command has rejected Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure, labelling it a "nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".

Iran's response came after Trump's ultimatum, posted on his Truth Social platform, gave Iran 48 hours to make a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them". The US President had earlier given Iran a 10-day ultimatum to make progress towards a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane.

The latest development pointed to further escalation in the conflict amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, with Iran claiming to have shot down a US F-15 and an A-10 aircraft, and the US reporting that some crew members have been rescued while one airman remains missing.

Iran's Response To Trump's Ultimatum

General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Trump's threat was a "helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action". He warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you", repeating the religious language of Trump's social media post.

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Iran's military has vowed to continue fighting until its enemies face "humiliation" and "surrender". The country's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has warned Washington that Iranian forces "are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever".

Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Escalating Conflict

The war between Iran and the US began on February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, killing several top leaders, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Since then, there have been multiple strikes and counter-strikes, with Iran launching missiles and drones at US bases and allied countries in the region.

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The US has been trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blocked, disrupting global oil supplies. Trump has claimed that the US can "easily" reopen the strait and "make a fortune" from it.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis are ongoing, with Pakistan reportedly hosting high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt. However, Iran has said it did not participate in the meetings, and the US-Iran ceasefire talks have stalled.

Humanitarian Concerns And Global Energy Crisis

The US-Israel and Iran conflict has resulted in big humanitarian concerns, with reports of civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. The World Health Organization has warned of "multiple attacks on health" in Iran and launched an urgent appeal to aid affected health systems.