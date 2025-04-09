Here is How Russia Reacted to Trump's Trade War

The Russian government on Wednesday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs, warning that they undermine global trade norms and risk triggering a broader economic crisis.

Trump’s tariffs, which took effect Wednesday, target a wide range of economies including China. In response, Beijing swiftly imposed an additional 50% tariff on U.S. goods, bringing the total percentage of tariffs on American goods to 84% — a move that has rattled global markets and deepened fears of a full-blown trade war.

“The imposition of tariffs demonstrates that Washington no longer considers itself bound by the norms of international trade law,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a televised briefing. She added that the situation was particularly concerning given that it involves two of the world’s largest economies.

While Russia has strengthened its relationship with China following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, it is also quietly seeking improved ties with the United States — particularly in hopes of rolling back Western sanctions. Moscow had refrained from publicly criticizing Trump since his return to the White House in January, but that posture appears to be shifting.

Growing Economic Concerns

Zakharova pointed to falling oil prices as one immediate consequence of the tariff dispute — a troubling development for Russia, whose economy relies heavily on energy exports.

“Any shock to the world economy, threatening a slowdown in growth and the general decline in consumption, has a negative outlook on lots of global processes,” she warned.

Echoing those concerns, Russian Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina addressed the economic risks during a parliamentary hearing. “It is still very difficult to judge where they will lead the world economy and how it will affect Russia. It is a new significant risk that we must consider,” she told lawmakers, as per a report from Moscow Times.

A Trade War with Global Consequences

The Trump administration’s aggressive tariff policies — aimed at reshoring manufacturing and punishing trade partners accused of unfair practices — have sparked strong reactions not just from adversaries, but also traditional allies.