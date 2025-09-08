Here's What's Fueling Gen Z's Fury Against Nepal's Oli Govt

Gen Z fury is taking to the streets of Nepal. Protests are intensifying after the Oli government’s sweeping ban on major social media platforms, sparking one of the biggest youth-led uprisings the country has seen in years.

Thousands of young citizens, many of them students, marched through Kathmandu and other cities after the government shut down 26 social media apps, including Facebook, YouTube, and X. The move, defended by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as “deliberate and thought through,” has instead triggered anger and resentment among the country’s restless youth.

In Kathmandu’s Baneshwor area, clashes erupted as protesters broke into restricted zones, forcing police to impose curfews and use tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds. Demonstrators accuse the government of attacking free expression and masking rampant corruption behind the ban.

“This isn’t just about social media,” said one protester in the capital. “It’s about our future. We’re tired of being ignored.”

The protest wave has spread beyond the capital despite internet restrictions, with encrypted apps and word of mouth fueling mobilisation. Public figures, from actors to singers, have joined in, amplifying calls for accountability. Actors Madan Krishna Shrestha and Hari Bansha Acharya publicly voiced their support on Facebook.

The ban, enforced on September 4, has been justified by the government as a compliance and taxation issue. But critics argue it violates constitutional guarantees of free speech and reflects a broader attempt to silence dissent. Journalists, too, have staged demonstrations, carrying placards reading “#NoBan” and “Democracy Is Being Hacked.”

As tensions rise, Oli’s government faces a generation unwilling to back down. PM K P Sharma Oli , speaking about the government’s decision to ban unregistered social media platforms, said the “nation being undermined can never be tolerated.”

The Nepal government banned social media platforms claiming that these platforms aren't following their rules, specifically not registering their offices in Nepal and not paying taxes. The government says it warned these platforms repeatedly and even had a Supreme Court ruling supporting their demands. However, the proposed law to regulate social media hasn't been passed by Parliament yet. Reportedly, the social media companies were given seven days from August 28 to register.