Here’s What Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Told Putin on 'Russia-India' Relations — All You Need to Know

Meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, Sharif said: “I would like to thank you for supporting Pakistan and trying to have a balancing act in the region. I know, and I must say that we respect your relationship with India ... and it’s perfectly fine.”



The Pakistani premier added that Islamabad wants to deepen its own engagement with Russia: “And we also want to build very strong relations ... and these relations will be supplementary and complementary for the progress and prosperity of the region.”



Sharif further praised Putin as “a dynamic leader” and emphasised Pakistan’s willingness to “work very closely with Russia.”



Viral Moment With Putin

Sharif’s outreach came after a widely shared video from the SCO summit showed him hastily following President Putin, attempting to catch his attention and shake hands as Putin walked with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The clip drew attention online, underscoring Pakistan’s eagerness to carve a stronger role with Moscow.



Modi-Putin Talks Highlight India’s Deep Ties

Parallel to Sharif’s meeting, India-Russia relations were in focus as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with President Putin. After the morning session, the two leaders shared a 50-minute car ride to their bilateral meeting venue, offering an uninterrupted exchange.



PM Modi later posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Interactions with President Putin are always insightful.”

Reports indicated that Putin waited nearly 10 minutes for Modi before their joint travel — a gesture seen as highlighting Moscow’s respect for India’s role in the region.



The SCO summit underscored the shifting dynamics of Asian geopolitics. India continues to expand energy and defense cooperation with Russia, including deployment of Russian-made S-400 systems. Pakistan, historically reliant on China and the U.S., is seeking to diversify partnerships through Moscow. For Russia, isolated from the West due to sanctions, South Asia is becoming a crucial arena for energy diplomacy and security engagement.



Read More - GST Meeting Today: Key Agenda & What FM Sitharaman Could Announce

