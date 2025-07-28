Heroic Helicopter Rescue Captured On Video: Coast Guard Saves 11-Year-Old Girl Swept Off California Beach | WATCH

California: A heart-stopping video from California has gone viral, capturing the daring rescue of an 11-year-old girl who was swept off the beach in California by powerful waves. The viral video captured the Coast Guard teams bravely battling the sea waves to reach the struggling youngster, deploying a helicopter to pluck the young girl to safety from the turbulent waters.

The incident, which has left many in awe of the Coast Guard's bravery and skill, has also served as a warning of the dangers posed by the ocean. The minor girl, whose identity has not been released, was swept out to sea by strong waves while playing on the beach. As she struggled to stay afloat, the Coast Guard teams sprang into action, launching a daring rescue operation using the Coast Guard's helicopter.

Coast Guard Rescued The Girl In The Sea While Helicopter Hovered Above

The viral video shows the Coast Guard helicopter hovering above the water, its rescue team expertly lowering a rescue basket to the distressed girl. One of the Coast Guard personnel then jumped into the seawater and swam to the girl, and she was then carefully lifted to safety as the helicopter flew back to shore. The entire operation showcased the skill and bravery of the Coast Guard team, who risked their lives to save those in distress.

The people at the site lauded the heart-stopping rescue operation and hailed the importance of the Coast Guard's role in protecting the public. They stated that the team's bravery and quick thinking undoubtedly saved the girl's life, and their actions will not be forgotten.

The Coast Guard's heroic actions have been praised by many, with some calling for greater recognition of the team's bravery and selflessness.