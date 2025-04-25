New York Times Gets Toasted for Headline of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Led By Trump Govt’s Epic Fact Check

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs took action after the New York Times used the word “militants” in its headline about the Pahalgam attack. | Image: AP

New Delhi: The US government has expressed its strong condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people. US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , calling the attack “deeply disturbing” and reaffirming America’s commitment to stand with India in the fight against terrorism.

The President also offered prayers for the victims and their families, expressing solidarity with the people of India during this tragic time.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Corrects NY Times’ Use of ‘Militants’

In a rare intervention, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs took action after the New York Times used the word “militants” in its headline about the Pahalgam attack.

The headline read: “At Least 24 Tourists Gunned Down by Militants in Kashmir.” The Committee swiftly responded by calling the attack a “terrorist attack”, not simply an act of militancy.

The committee tweeted, “Hey, @nytimes, we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK, plain and simple. Whether it’s India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM, the NYT is removed from reality.”

What is the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs?

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs plays a crucial role in shaping US foreign policy and has jurisdiction over matters relating to international relations and national security.

Trump’s Full Support for India in Fight Against Terrorism

President Trump took to Truth Social to share his personal message of support, describing the attack as deeply upsetting.

He wrote, “The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies.”

Russia’s Condemnation and Support for India

In addition to the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attack, calling it an “unjustifiable” act of terror.

Putin expressed condolences and reiterated Russia’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with India in fighting terrorism. “We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment,” Putin’s statement read.

Pahalgam Attack: A Nation in Mourning

The attack, which took place on April 22, 2025, targeted a group of tourists in Baisaran Valley, Kashmir, and left 26 dead.