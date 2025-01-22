Lebnon: Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his house near eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley region on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli news agencies, Hezbollah's local commander Hamadi was hit by six bullets, and his body was found inside his house in Machghara in the western Bekaa region.

Hamadi was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mohammad Ali Hamadi, a key Hezbollah figure and the FBI's most wanted terrorist, was ambushed by unidentified gunmen outside his home in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.