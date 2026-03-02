Hezbollah's Top Leader Mohammad Raad Reportedly Killed In Israeli Strikes In Lebanon

Beirut: Muhammad Ra’ad, the leader of Hezbollah’s parliamentary faction - the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, has reportedly been eliminated in Beirut. The Israeli war room confirmed through a post that long-serving Hezbollah MP was assassinated, though independent confirmation from international news agencies is still pending.

Ra’ad born on 22 August 1955 was one of Hezbollah’s most senior political figures, heading the group’s political wing in Lebanon’s legislature since 2000 and representing the Nabatieh district. He has been a prominent voice rejecting calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament and a vocal critic of Israel and Western pressures on Lebanon.

Ra’ad was widely seen as a central political figure within Hezbollah’s structure, which blends militant operations with parliamentary engagement.

Over recent years, Hezbollah’s leadership has already faced a series of high-profile losses in conflicts with Israel, including the 2024 killing of former executive council head Hashem Safieddine and the wartime death of its long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah, reshaping the group’s command structure.

The IDF stated it had struck several senior Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut and a "central Hezbollah terrorist" in southern Lebanon, but did not confirm the names of targets.

Ra’ad’s reported assassination could represent a further major shock to Lebanon’s fragile political balance and risks escalating tensions across the region if confirmed. At this stage there is no official confirmation from Lebanese authorities, Hezbollah’s media outlets, or independent international news agencies.



