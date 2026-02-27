Hillary Clinton Denies Knowledge of Epstein Crimes, Urges Panel to Question Trump

New Delhi: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told members of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee that she had no knowledge of the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and urged investigators to seek testimony from President Donald Trump.

Clinton appeared for a closed-door deposition on Thursday as part of a broader congressional review of documents linked to Epstein.

Clinton Denies Knowledge of Epstein’s Crimes

In her opening remarks, Clinton said she had never knowingly crossed paths with Epstein or his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that,” she said.

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges. Maxwell was later found guilty for her role in facilitating abuse of underage girls.

Lawmakers have stressed that appearing in records connected to Epstein does not imply wrongdoing.