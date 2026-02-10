Updated 10 February 2026 at 17:11 IST
Hindu Man Stabbed To Death In Bangladesh, Two Days Ahead Of Polls
A Hindu trader was stabbed to death inside his shop in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Monday, just two days ahead of the country’s elections, police said.
Dhaka: A Hindu trader was stabbed to death inside his shop in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Monday, just two days ahead of the country’s elections, police said.
This comes hardly a month after another Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was also lynched and burnt in Mymensingh.
The deceased has been identified as Susen Chandra Sarkar, a 62-year-old rice merchant. According to sources, he was brutally lynched before being stabbed to death on late Monday night. The miscreants also looted a few hundred thousand takas from the cash vault of his shop before fleeing the spot.
This is a developing story.
