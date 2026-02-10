Republic World
Updated 10 February 2026 at 17:11 IST

Hindu Man Stabbed To Death In Bangladesh, Two Days Ahead Of Polls

A Hindu trader was stabbed to death inside his shop in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Monday, just two days ahead of the country’s elections, police said.

Anushka De
Bangladesh Hindu Killed
Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Ahead Of Polls | Image: Republic

Dhaka: A Hindu trader was stabbed to death inside his shop in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Monday, just two days ahead of the country’s elections, police said.

This comes hardly a month after another Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was also lynched and burnt in Mymensingh. 

The deceased has been identified as Susen Chandra Sarkar, a 62-year-old rice merchant. According to sources, he was brutally lynched before being stabbed to death on late Monday night. The miscreants also looted a few hundred thousand takas from the cash vault of his shop before fleeing the spot. 

This is a developing story.

Published By : Anushka De

Published On: 10 February 2026 at 16:42 IST