Hindu Man Stabbed To Death In Bangladesh, Two Days Ahead Of Polls

Dhaka: A Hindu trader was stabbed to death inside his shop in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Monday, just two days ahead of the country’s elections, police said.

This comes hardly a month after another Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was also lynched and burnt in Mymensingh.

The deceased has been identified as Susen Chandra Sarkar, a 62-year-old rice merchant. According to sources, he was brutally lynched before being stabbed to death on late Monday night. The miscreants also looted a few hundred thousand takas from the cash vault of his shop before fleeing the spot.