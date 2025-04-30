Hindu Monk Chinmoy Prabhu Granted Bail by Bangladesh Court After Five Months

Hindu monk Chinmoy Prabhu, also revered as Sri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu, has been granted bail by a Bangladesh court five months after he was arrested.

A Hindu leader of Bangladesh and the voice of Hindu minorities in the country, Chinmoy Prabhu was arrested in November, 2024 by Dhaka police for holding a peaceful protest amid rising attacks on minorities in the country

Chinmoy Krishna Das' health had been deteriorating as he was being denied basic things in the jail. Reports stated that his liver issues have worsened, and he remains physically weak.

Chinmoy was arrested following allegations that he disrespected the national flag of Bangladesh during a rally in Chittagong, which was organised to protest the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Later, he was denied bail and sent behind bars.

Supporters claimed he was falsely implicated in a fabricated sedition case, with the sole purpose of silencing his voice against atrocities on Hindus.

The 63-year-old monk is reportedly suffering from diabetes and respiratory issues, which had aggravated in jail. This had raised concerns among his followers and human rights organizations about the well-being of the religious leader.

There have been a series of attacks on Hindu community members and their places of worship after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power as deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country.

Following the arrest of Chinmoy Prabhu, India issued multiple reminders to Bangladesh about its obligation to protect the rights of minority communities. India also pressed the Muhammad Yunus administration to take concrete steps in safeguarding minorities, stressing that the reported attacks cannot be dismissed as simple “media exaggeration.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his concerns regarding the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during a meeting with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.