Hindu Widow Raped, Tortured, Tied to Tree in Bangladesh

With violence against minorities becoming an everyday occurrence in Bangladesh, a fresh incident has once again come to light. According to reports, a 40-year old woman was recently raped by two individuals, Shahin and Hasan. The assailants did not just stop at that, but also tied her to a tree and cut her hair off.

The horrific incident occurred in the Kaliganj area of Jhenaidah sub-district, and the woman has filed an FIR against Shahin and Hasan in the Kaliganj Police Station. In the complaint the woman stated that she bought a two-story house on three decimals of land from Shahin and his brother approximately two and a half years ago. The property, located in Ward No. 7 of Kaliganj municipality, was purchased for 2 million taka. She alleges that following the sale, Shahin began targeting her with indecent proposals and continued to harass her after she rejected his advances.

On Saturday, the widow was with two of her relatives when Shahin and Hasan raped her and demanded money. Upon refusal they chased the relatives away and proceeded to humiliate her by cutting off her hair and tying her to a tree. The assailants also recorded the incident and uploaded it to social media.

The woman was admitted to the nearby Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital by locals after she lost consciousness due to the torture where doctors also confirmed the assault.

Talking about the incident, Jhenaidah Additional Superintendent of Police Billal Hossain, said, “We have called the survivor to the police station and recorded her complaint. After investigation, the police will take the highest possible legal action.”