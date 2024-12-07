Hindu Woman Murdered Inside Her House in Bangladesh, Son Threatened Over ISKCON-Link

Chittagong: Atrocities against the minorities, especially Hindus continue in Muhammed Yunus-led Bangladesh with news of vandalism of temples and attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus being a constant. In a latest, a Hindu woman in Chittagong's Khagrachuri town was brutally murdered inside her own house by extremists; her ornaments were also stolen and her son had been receiving threats over his connections with ISKCON.

Hindu Woman Killed in Bangladesh Inside Her House

Chumki Rani Das, a 50-year-old Hindu woman who lived in Chittagong's Khagrachuri town, was brutally murdered inside her own house on December 5; it was a robbery turned into a bone-chilling murder. The woman's son, Pranto Das had also been receiving threats for his connection with ISKCON. On the fateful night of December 5, 2024, intruders broke into Chumki Rani Das' home, robbing it of both precious valuables and a beloved matriarch.

Hindu Woman Murdered: Body Found with Severe Head Injuries

The extremists who entered Chumki Rani Das' house, stole her gold jewellery, including her sacred Tulsi mala. The victim bore brutal wounds to her head and body, with nail marks visible around her neck. This heinous act took place at her residence in Rukhui Chowdhury Para, Mahila College Road, Khagrachari Sadar. The police found the deceased's body covered in blood, with severe head injuries.

Deceased's Son Pranto Das Threatened Over ISKCON Link

Pranto Das, the son of the woman who was murdered has also been receiving threats for the past few days. Pranto Das is a key coordinator of the Sanatan Jagaran Mancha Khagrachari; he has been a victim of online harassment and provocation by the extremists - his photos with ISKCON reference were tagged in social media posts and were used to incite hostility.

Temples Vandalised in Bangladesh Again

Another International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple was vandalised and set on fire by miscreants on Friday, December 6. According to sources, the temple was being managed by ISKCON Namahatta Mandir. This incident was confirmed by Kolkata ISKCON VP Radharamn Das on his X account. According to Radharamn, the idols of deities and other items inside the temple, were burned down completely. The center, located in Dhaka, witnessed the concerning incident on Saturday morning around 2-3am.