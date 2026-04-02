'His Wife Treats Him Extremely Badly': Trump Takes Dig at Macron's Marriage, French President Fires Back

Washington/Paris: In a rare and highly personal exchange between two world leaders, US President Donald Trump launched a blunt attack on French President Emmanuel Macron’s marriage, prompting a sharp rebuke from the Élysée Palace.

During a recent public appearance, Trump referenced a phone call with Macron and delivered a cutting remark about the French leader’s personal life.

“I called up France’s Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly,” Trump said.

“He’s still recovering from the right to the jaw,” he added.

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The comment, which appeared to allude to tensions in Macron’s marriage to Brigitte Macron, drew immediate attention for its unusually personal tone.

In response, Macron dismissed Trump’s remarks as beneath the dignity of presidential discourse.

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“His comments (on my marriage) are neither elegant nor up to standard,” Macron reportedly stated.

He also said, "We are talking about war, civilians dying, economies suffering. What I heard is neither serious nor worthy of response. A world leader can't use language he is speaking."

The French president’s measured but firm reply underscored a clear contrast in diplomatic style: Macron opting for restraint and decorum while criticizing the appropriateness of the jab.