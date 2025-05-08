Historic! Robert Francis Prevost Elected As First US Pope

Robert Francis Prevost, a native of Chicago, has been elected as the new Pope, marking an important moment in the history of the Catholic Church. As the first Pope from the United States, Robert Francis Prevost brings a unique perspective and experience to the role.

Newly-elected Pope Prevost has a long history of missionary work, particularly in Peru, where he served for over a decade. His experience in Peru has given him a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the Church in Latin America and has shaped his approach to pastoral work.

