sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Strikes Pakistan | India Shoots Down Pak Drones | IPL 2025 | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | Lahore Airport Blast | Donald Trump |
Advertisement

Updated May 8th 2025, 23:24 IST

Historic! Robert Francis Prevost Elected As First US Pope

Robert Francis Prevost, a native of Chicago, has been elected as the new Pope, marking an important moment in the history of the Catholic Church

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
Historic! Robert Francis Prevost Elected As First US Pope
Historic! Robert Francis Prevost Elected As First US Pope | Image: AP

Robert Francis Prevost, a native of Chicago, has been elected as the new Pope, marking an important moment in the history of the Catholic Church. As the first Pope from the United States, Robert Francis Prevost brings a unique perspective and experience to the role.

Newly-elected Pope Prevost has a long history of missionary work, particularly in Peru, where he served for over a decade. His experience in Peru has given him a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the Church in Latin America and has shaped his approach to pastoral work.
 

Published May 8th 2025, 23:24 IST