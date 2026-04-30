'Hope They Won't Have a Heart Attack': Iran Threatens US With 'New Weapon' Located Right Next to Washington

New Delhi: As peace talks between the United States and Iran over the Middle East issue continue to stall, Iran has made a peculiar claim. With Donald Trump rejecting Tehran's latest proposal, Iran's Navy Commander Shahram Irani stated that the country will soon unveil a new weapon that its adversaries are "deeply afraid of".

He warned that Iran would "very soon" confront its enemies with a weapon "right next to them," adding, "I hope they won't have a heart attack." His words came amid rising tensions and heated discussions between the two parties.

Iran dismisses quick victory claims, highlights strikes

The Iranian military also rejected what it called the enemy’s expectation of a quick win. According to Irani, “The enemy thought that in the shortest possible time, such as three days to one week, it could reach a conclusion in a war against Iran, and this assumption of theirs has become a joke in military universities.”

He further claimed that Iran’s Armed Forces have carried out at least 100 waves of retaliatory strikes on American and Israeli targets since February 28. These attacks, he said, were aimed at “sensitive” locations across a wide region in West Asia.

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Irani warned, "if American obstinacy and delusions continue and Iran’s conditions are rejected, the enemy should soon expect a different kind of response".

Talks remain deadlocked, US presence expands

Irani also accused the United States of strengthening its military presence during the conflict. He stated that additional destroyers and missile platforms were sent after the initial naval strikes failed to fulfill their objectives. "Even so, they remain stalled," he insisted.

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