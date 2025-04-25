VIDEO: Plane Crashes In Sea Near Thailand's Hua Hin Airport, 6 Dead

Updated April 25th 2025, 11:45 IST
Bangkok: A tragic plane crash near Hua Hin Airport in Thailand has claimed the lives of six people, all of whom were onboard the Royal Thai Police's DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft. The crash occurred around 8:15 AM on Friday morning off Cha Am Beach in Phetchaburi province, during a routine test flight intended for parachute training operations.
The crash took place just a few kilometers from the popular resort town of Hua Hin, known for its serene beaches and proximity to the airport. The aircraft, which was conducting preparations for a scheduled parachute training mission, plunged into the Gulf of Thailand. Local authorities quickly responded to the incident, but unfortunately, all six officers onboard the flight, who were highly trained members of the police force, perished in the crash.
The victims were identified as Pol Col Prathan Khiewkham, Pol Lt Col Panthep Maneewachirangkul, Pol Capt Chaturawong Wattanapaisarn, Pol Lt Thanawat Mekprasert (aircraft engineer), Pol L/Cpl Jeerawat Maksakha (aircraft mechanic), and Pol Sgt Maj Prawat Pholhongsa (aircraft mechanic). These officers were part of a mission to ensure the safety and effectiveness of future operations.
The cause of the crash remains unknown, but investigations are underway. Initial reports suggest the plane crashed about 100 meters from the shore, with the wreckage found broken into two parts.
