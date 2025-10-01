Horrifying Visuals Emerge After 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines

Philippines: Shocking visuals have surfaced after a massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central province of Cebu late at night, about 10 pm, leaving at least 69 people dead and many others trapped.

The earthquake had its epicentre 19 kilometre northeast of Bogo, a coastal city of 90,000 people in Cebu province. Officials said about half of the reported deaths occurred in Bogo. The earthquake was triggered by movement along an undersea fault line at a dangerously shallow depth of just 5 kilometre (3 miles).

Watch Videos Capturing the Devastating Effects of the Earthquake in Cebu

1. People trapped under rubble: Videos show two men trapped under debris after a mall at South Road Properties collapsed. They were reportedly employees of a store inside the establishment.



2. Historic church collapse: The centuries-old Parish of Saint Peter the Apostle in Bantayan suffered severe damage. Videos circulating online capture parts of the church’s facade crumbling as flickering lights highlight the scale of destruction.



3. Models flee stage at gala night: During the Miss Asia Pacific International Gala Night, models were seen leaping off the stage in panic as the tremors shook the venue.



4. Bridge chaos caught on dashcam: Dashcam footage from Cebu Bridge showed bikers falling “like a stack of cards” as the structure shook violently.

Authorities are still in what they call the “golden hour of search and rescue". According to Office of Civil Defence deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, several reports have emerged of people pinned or hit by falling debris.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued a brief tsunami warning, advising residents of Cebu, Leyte and Biliran to stay away from coastal areas due to possible waves of up to 1 metre (3 feet) in height. Although the warning was lifted three hours later after no waves were recorded, thousands of frightened residents chose to stay in open fields and parks overnight despite intermittent rain.

Philippines on the “Ring of Fire”