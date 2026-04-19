Horror In Cumuto: Trinidad Police Probe Discovery Of 56 Dumped Bodies With Morgue Tags, Mostly Infants

Port Of Spain: The police in Trinidad and Tobago made a harrowing discovery at a cemetery in Cumuto on Saturday, where 56 bodies were found discarded. According to reports, of those recovered, 50 were infants, while the remaining 6 were adults, comprising 4 men and 2 women. The incident has left everyone shocked across the twin-island nation, which is already grappling with a surge in violent crime. The Caribbean country last month extended a state of emergency in response to escalating gang-related violence and a spate of killings that have strained law enforcement and community resources.

The latest incident has added a bit more grim dimension to the public safety crisis, raising urgent questions about the handling and disposal of human remains. Cumuto, a town located around 40 km east of Port of Spain, became the focus of the inquiry after the remains were located at its local cemetery. The authorities have yet to confirm whether any of the deceased have been identified, and the circumstances leading to their presence at the site remain unclear.

Forensic Details Emerge As Police Seek Origins

In a statement, police detailed that 5 of the 6 adult bodies bore toe tags typically used in mortuaries, suggesting they had previously been processed through formal medical channels. Furthermore, the bodies of one man and one woman displayed signs consistent with post-mortem examinations. The investigators are now making efforts to trace where the remains originated and to establish whether any laws or procedures governing the treatment of bodies have been breached.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Allister Guevarro addressed the matter directly, underlining the gravity of the situation. “Every cadaver must be handled with dignity and lawful care…..Any individual or institution found to have violated that duty will be held fully accountable,” said the PM. His remarks showed mounting public concern that the dignity of the dead, particularly infants, may have been compromised.

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Nation Under Strain Amid Crime And Oversight Questions

Trinidad and Tobago has faced sustained pressure from organised crime, with gang activity contributing to homicide rates that prompted the government to prolong emergency measures. The discovery in Cumuto now introduces another layer of scrutiny, this time on institutional practices around death care, hospital procedures, and cemetery oversight. For families still seeking closure for missing relatives, the news has been especially distressing, even as police caution that identifications have not yet been made.

The police officers said the investigation will examine records from hospitals, funeral homes and mortuaries to determine how the bodies came to be left at the cemetery. The process is expected to involve forensic specialists and consultations with health authorities to audit recent transfers and disposals. While the inquiry continues, the commissioner’s pledge of accountability signals that any lapses will be pursued to their full legal extent. The community, meanwhile, waits for answers that may bring both clarity and a renewed demand for systemic reform.