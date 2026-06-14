Horror In Rio: Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Killing 6 Onboard In Brazil, Oliver Tree On Passenger List

Rio de Janeiro: In a shocking incident in Brazil, two helicopters collided above Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning before crashing into the city’s western zone, killing all 6 people on board. The firefighters confirmed the collision, saying that the mid-air collision led to a panic-like situation in the area, with wreckage falling across a busy commercial area and emergency crews racing to contain the damage.

As per reports, one of the aircraft plunged into the car park of a vehicle dealership, where a number of electric cars were parked at the time. The collision set off a fire that was later brought under control by the firefighters, though the dealership and the surrounding street were left littered with debris. The second helicopter came down nearby, adding to the scale of destruction.

The police stated that the cause of the collision was still under investigation. The aviation and police teams began combing through flight records, air traffic communications and wreckage to understand how two helicopters ended up in the same airspace.

Passenger Identities Unconfirmed

The police revealed that American singer and comedian Oliver Tree appeared on the passenger list submitted to the aviation officials. However, the officials stated that they had not been able to identify the bodies recovered from the crash sites. Reports suggested that Oliver Tree had performed in Argentina's Buenos Aires on June 4, and posted an Instagram video on Saturday showing him playing football in a Brazilian neighbourhood. His presence on the manifest raised concern online, but the police stressed that forensic identification was still pending.

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Argentine streaming channel Blender reported that content creator Gaspar Prim Diaz, known online as Gaspi, was also aboard one of the helicopters. Gaspi, who had more than 2.8 million followers on YouTube, was 23 years old. Blender paid tribute on its X account, saying, “Thanks for your art, your magic and your sensibility, every one of us will miss you.” The channel’s message reflected the shock felt by millions of young followers across Latin America.

A local, Fernandes de Freitas, said that he witnessed the helicopters strike each other before one burst into flames and spiralled downward. He also recalled seeing a passenger jump from the other aircraft moments before it hit the ground. “It was terrifying, absolutely horrifying,” De Freitas said, calling the noise and sight something he would never forget.

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