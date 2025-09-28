Horror in US: Mass Shooting and Fire Tear Through Mormon Church; Shooter Dead

New Delhi: Several people were shot at a Mormon church in Michigan on Sunday, and authorities confirmed that the shooter had been killed. The incident took place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, with the attacker neutralised, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Church Catches Fire Amid Chaos

According to the Associated Press, the church building caught fire during the incident, which happened about 50 miles north of Detroit. Although details regarding the victims' condition are yet unknown, officials have determined that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Chris Swanson, the sheriff for Genesee County, attested to the evacuation of the area and the presence of federal and local law enforcement.

He said, "The entire church is on fire. This is a dynamic scene." He stated that more information would be supplied later, stressing that ongoing operations precluded rapid transmission. The impacted church is encircled by a large grass and parking lot and is located next to a Jehovah's Witness church in Grand Blanc, amidst residential neighborhoods.

Incident Follows Death of Church President

Just outside of Flint is a village called Grand Blanc, which has about 8,000 residents. In her condolences for the Grand Blanc community, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, "Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable." It just so happened that the incident happened the day after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at the age of 101.