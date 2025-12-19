68 New Photos From Epstein Estate Showing Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, Passports and Property Plans

Steve Bannon, a former advisor to US President Trump, has appeared in several photos in the Epstein files | Image: House Oversight Committee Democrats/Reuters

Washington: House Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a fresh set of 68 photographs from the estate of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, days before the U.S. Department of Justice is legally required to disclose unclassified files related to Epstein’s case.

The images were obtained from Epstein’s properties and handed over to Congress without captions, dates or locations. Lawmakers provided the photos to media outlets to offer a wider look at materials found in Epstein’s belongings.

The released batch includes numerous high-profile figures shown with Epstein, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky, and former White House strategist Steve Bannon, among others. Some images appear to show gatherings or travel settings, though the committee did not include background information on when or where they were taken.

The photos also contain disturbing and personal material recovered from Epstein’s estate. Several images show close-ups of a woman’s body with handwritten passages from Lolita - the controversial novel by Vladimir Nabokov - inked on her skin, including quotes on the chest, foot, neck and spine.



Other photographs include redacted passports, visas and identification cards of women from countries such as Russia, Morocco, Italy, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Ukraine and Lithuania. Faces and identifying details have been obscured to protect privacy.

One of the released photos shows a screenshot of a text message exchange in which the sender appears to discuss sending girls and mentions a payment of “$1,000 per girl”. The identities of the people in the message are not clear from the image.

The images are part of a much larger cache of material that Epstein’s estate provided to the oversight committee, estimated to include around 95,000 photographs. Last week, Democrats had already released an earlier set of 19 photographs from the same collection, which included images of former Presidents and other figures.

House Democrats said the releases are intended to give the public insight into Epstein’s network and activities. The release comes as the Justice Department prepares to make public unclassified records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law and sets a deadline for disclosure by Friday.