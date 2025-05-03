House of Horror: 3 Children Kept Locked At Home By Parents Sketched Monsters And Dolls, Terrifying Details Emerge

3 Children Kept Locked At Home By Parents Sketched Monsters And Dolls | Image: representative

World News: A chilling incident is reported from Spain, where 3 children aged from 8 to 10 have been rescued from Oviedo city. These kids were locked in a house under severe conditions since Covid.

These children were reportedly kept locked inside a home by their parents for an extended period, leading to severe psychological distress.

As details emerge, investigators have discovered eerie sketches created by the children depicting terrifying monsters, haunting dolls, and unsettling imagery that hint at their traumatic experience.

Spanish authorities came to their rescue after neighbours reported unusual activity around the house. Upon entering the house, a team of police officials and child welfare workers found a chilling environment. Kids were found in a darkened room, signs of neglect, and notebooks filled with drawings that painted a grim picture of the children's isolation and emotional turmoil.

Psychologists say that the children's sketches with disturbing artwork may be their way of expressing fear, loneliness, and the psychological impact of their confinement. Some of the drawings depict shadowy figures looming over helpless children, while others illustrate crying dolls with hollow eyes, possibly symbolising their sense of helplessness.