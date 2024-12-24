House of Horrors: Georgia Gay Couple Sentenced To 100 Years In Prison For Sexually Abusing Adopted Sons

A gay couple from Georgia, William and Zachary Zulock, has been convicted of sexually abusing their two adopted sons. The couple has been sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole, as announced by the Walton County District Attorney's office.

The victims, two brothers aged 12 and 10, were adopted from a Christian special-needs agency. They were allegedly sexually exploited by their adopted fathers from as young as three and five years old. Reports also state that the accused filmed the sex acts and provided videos of the abuse to other pedophiles.

District Attorney Randy McGinley condemned the couple's actions, stating that they "truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else". McGinley also praised the resolve of the two young boys during the last two years, calling it "truly inspiring."

Despite holding well-paying jobs - Zachary in the banking sector and William in government - the couple would force the young brothers to have sex with them and film it to create pedophilic pornography.

The authorities were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child sexual abuse material uploaded to a Google account with a Walton County IP address. Authorities searched the couple's home after discovering a search warrant and found over seven terabytes of digital evidence, home surveillance footage, and cell phone data containing graphic images, videos, and text messages discussing the abuse.

Evidence also revealed that the couple bragged about the abuse to friends. One friend told police that Zachary sent a Snapchat message reading, “I’m going to f–k my son tonight. Stand by,” along with images of the boy being abused.