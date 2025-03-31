Houthi Rebels Say 1 Killed, 4 Injured in US Airstrikes Targeting Yemen Capital Overnight

Sanaa: The Houthi Rebels have claimed that one person has been killed after US launched airstrikes on Yemen capital Sanaa, overnight. According to the Houthi rebels, the total extent of the damage and casualties is yet to be ascertained.

1 Killed, 4 Injured in US Airstrikes on Sanaa: Houthi Rebels

US airstrikes are suspected to have targeted areas around Yemen's rebel-held capital overnight into Monday morning, with the Iranian-backed Houthi group reporting at least one fatality. The full scale of the damage and number of casualties remain unclear as investigations continue. The strikes hit areas around Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, which has been under Houthi control since 2014. According to the rebels, the attack resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others.

Also Read: Trump Officials Face Lawsuit Over Secret Signal Chat on Houthi Strikes

The Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel broadcast footage showing broken glass scattered across homes, a result of the blasts, though it refrained from showing the specific targets of the strikes. This omission suggested that the locations struck were likely military or intelligence-related.

US Campaign Against Iranians-Backed Houthis in Yemen

The recent US operation marks a shift in strategy, with airstrikes now not only targeting launch sites but also hitting Houthi leadership and dropping bombs in urban areas. This new campaign began after the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on "Israeli" ships in response to Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza. The Houthis have previously used a broad definition of what constitutes an "Israeli" ship, potentially putting other vessels at risk.