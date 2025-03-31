Houthi Rebels Say 1 Killed, 4 Injured in US Airstrikes Targeting Yemen Capital Overnight

Updated March 31st 2025, 09:35 IST
Sanaa: The Houthi Rebels have claimed that one person has been killed after US launched airstrikes on Yemen capital Sanaa, overnight. According to the Houthi rebels, the total extent of the damage and casualties is yet to be ascertained.
US airstrikes are suspected to have targeted areas around Yemen's rebel-held capital overnight into Monday morning, with the Iranian-backed Houthi group reporting at least one fatality. The full scale of the damage and number of casualties remain unclear as investigations continue. The strikes hit areas around Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, which has been under Houthi control since 2014. According to the rebels, the attack resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others.
The Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel broadcast footage showing broken glass scattered across homes, a result of the blasts, though it refrained from showing the specific targets of the strikes. This omission suggested that the locations struck were likely military or intelligence-related.
The recent US operation marks a shift in strategy, with airstrikes now not only targeting launch sites but also hitting Houthi leadership and dropping bombs in urban areas. This new campaign began after the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on "Israeli" ships in response to Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza. The Houthis have previously used a broad definition of what constitutes an "Israeli" ship, potentially putting other vessels at risk.
Also Read: From Military Base To Airport And Sea Port: US Unleashes Fury On Yemen, Airstrikes Pound Houthi Strongholds
The group had already targeted over 100 merchant vessels between November 2023 and January 2024, sinking two ships and killing four sailors. Despite also attacking U.S. warships, none have been hit yet. The strikes come amid a wider campaign by the Houthis to maintain their visibility and control within Yemen’s ongoing and destructive war.
Published March 31st 2025, 09:35 IST