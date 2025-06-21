'We'll Target American Ships': Houthis Warn Of Red Sea Consequences If US Supports Israel Against Iran

Houthis Warn US: 'We'll Target Ships In Red Sea If You Join Israel Against Iran’ | Image: X

Yemen's Houthis have issued a stern warning to the United States, stating that they will target American ships in the Red Sea if the US joins Israel in attacks on Iran. The warning was delivered by the group's spokesperson, further escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its ninth day, with no signs of abating. The situation has drawn in other regional players, including the Houthis, who have previously shown their willingness to engage in military action against perceived threats. Meanwhile, the latest warning from the Houthis shows the possibility for further escalation, particularly if the US becomes more directly involved.

The Houthis' warning comes despite a ceasefire agreement reached with the US in May. Under the terms of the agreement, neither side would target the other. However, the Houthis' latest statement suggests that they are prepared to revisit the agreement if the US supports Israel in its conflict with Iran.

The Houthis' warning has major implications for regional stability and global shipping.

Notably, the Red Sea is a critical waterway for international trade, and any disruption to shipping lanes could have far-reaching consequences.