How Israel Tracked and Killed Iran’s ‘De Facto Leader’ Ali Larijani During Secret Visit to Daughter

New Delhi: Iran’s powerful security chief Ali Larijani, widely seen as the country’s de facto leader during the ongoing war, was killed in a precision US-Israeli airstrike - an operation that highlights deep intelligence penetration inside Tehran and a carefully executed tracking effort.

According to multiple reports, Larijani was not in a military bunker or official compound, but at a private residence belonging to his daughter in the Pardis area on the outskirts of Tehran when the strike hit.

The attack killed Larijani along with his son, close aides, and several bodyguards, dealing a major blow to Iran’s already strained leadership.

How Larijani Was Tracked

Despite being one of Iran’s most guarded figures, Larijani had reportedly been moving between secret locations since the war began to avoid detection.

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However, Israeli intelligence appears to have successfully mapped his movements through a mix of surveillance and human intelligence. According to reports, the breakthrough came from sources within Tehran, who tipped off agencies about his exact location.

These inputs allowed Israeli forces to pinpoint his presence at the residential location, rather than a fortified site - making him significantly more vulnerable. Some accounts suggest that intelligence agencies had been tracking a pattern of discreet visits and meetings, eventually identifying the safe house where he was staying or meeting associates before launching the strike.

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The Final Strike

On the night of March 16-17, the operation culminated in a precision airstrike targeting the specific building in Pardis. Iranian state media confirmed that Larijani had been visiting family at the time, underscoring how even non-military locations have become targets in the widening conflict.

Israeli officials indicated that the strike was part of a broader campaign aimed at decapitating Iran’s leadership structure, following earlier high-profile killings in the conflict. The fact that Larijani, known for his caution was located and eliminated suggests a significant breach in Iran’s internal security apparatus.

Larijani’s death marks one of the highest-level targeted killings in the ongoing conflict and comes at a time when Iran is already grappling with leadership losses. His killing has intensified hostilities, with Iran responding through missile and drone strikes, escalating fears of a broader regional war.

More than just a military strike, the operation reflects a shift toward targeted assassinations based on precise intelligence, even in civilian settings.

