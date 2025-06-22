US Bases That Iran May Target After Warning 'It's Time to Act Without Delay'

Washington: The United States on late Saturday night or during the wee hours on Sunday launched a massive precision strike targeting multiple nuclear sites in Iran including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, obliterating Tehran's nuclear programme. The US strike comes after days of speculation whether America will enter the Israel-Iran conflict or would just keep itself restricted to intelligence, defence and logistics support. The Pentagon on Sunday informed that striking Iran's nuclear sites was a ‘highly classified’ operation named ‘Midnight Hammer’ after clear instructions from President Donald Trump.

Midnight Hammer was highly classified operation, says Pentagon

The Pentagon informed that United States most advance military aircraft B-2 stealth bombers dropped 14 bunker busters on Iran's nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, reaffirming Donald Trump's resolve that Tehran just cannot have nuclear weapons.

The developments in the middle east may turn towards any side now as the world appears to be divided after America's direct interference in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Russia, China target US for striking Iran's nuclear sites

In their first reactions, both Russia and China have condemned United States move to bomb Iran's nuclear sites. Moscow called Washington's action as 'irresponsible decision' and a violation of UN Charter and International Law.

Donald Trump says ‘Fordow is gone’

Lauding the United States Armed Forces for their strikes in Iran, Donald Trump stated that they had conducted massive precision airstrikes on nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. He added that following the strikes, the B-2 bombers were on their way back home, and that no one had been able to track them.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan also know as Isfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran's air space. A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American warriors. There is not another military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the US President said.

Iran says there is no red line which US has not crossed

Iran, which is shocked and shaken after the US strikes has said that there is no red line that American has not crossed asking that the world must response otherwise it will keep on repeating this.

In a statement, Iran said, “it's upto the whole international community to respond to such a clear threat. Iran should not be attacked for a false accusation, proving for 20 years that nuclear program is peaceful. US withdrew from deal and imposed sanctions. No red lines that the United States has not crossed.”

Khamenei says our turn to act without any delay

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the United States after strikes at its nuclear sites that it was now their turn to act without any delay.

Khamenei's representative Hossein Shariatmadari threatened of launching a missile attack on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and close the Strait of Hormuz. The latter one has already been done.

“It is now our turn to act without delay. As a first step, we must launch a missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French ships,” Iranian media quoted Shariatmadari.

US bases that Iran may target after strikes on its nuclear infrastructure

The United States has multiple key bases in several nations in the middle east region which may now be targeted by Iran post attack on its nuclear sites. The US bases are in Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait and UAE. Out of these sites, the bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Syria may face an imminent threat due to their close proximity with Iran.

Bahrain

In Bahrain, the United States Navy's Fifth Fleet and US Naval Forces Central Command are headquartered. The nation is a critical asset of America in the Persian Gulf region.

Qatar

Qatar houses United States largest US military base in the Middle East named Al Udeid Air Base.

Iraq

In Iraq, the United States maintains several military bases, notably Al Asad Air Base in Al-Anbar Governorate and Al Harir Air Base near Erbil.

Syria

In Syria, there is a considerable presence of United States military to carry out their offensive against Islamic State group and other security operations.

Kuwait

In Kuwait also, US has set up Ali al-Salem Air Base which is located just about 20 miles from the Iraqi border.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates houses United States Al Dhafra Air Base which is home to Air Force's 380th Air Expeditionary Wing.

Trump's warning to Iran

Iran may have threatened to respond soon after the US strikes, but it is highly unlikely that it will target US airbases or assets especially given that Donald Trump has already warned Tehran that any action will provoke a response even greater than last night’s.