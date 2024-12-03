How Many Times Martial Law Has Been Implemented In South Korea: A Look At History

Seoul: South Korea on Tuesday went through hours of uncertainty and panic when President Yoon Suk Yeol invoked the ‘Marital Law’ to eliminate anti-state or pro-North Korean forces. The President imposed the marital law as he struggled against Opposition’s controlled Parliament whom he accused of sympathising with North Korea. Yoon's move, however, was criticised by both the Opposition and members of the ruling party and ultimately fell apart as the South Korean Parliament voted (190-0) to lift the declaration of imposing the Martial Law. But the military has said that it will maintain the martial law until President Yoon orders to withdraw it. Well, the latest move by South Korean President didn’t last for long, here’s a brief look at instances in the past when the Martial Law was invoked in South Korea.

Martial Law During the Korean War | 1950–1953

South Korea witnessed the first major imposition of martial law during the Korean War (1950–1953). It happened when North Korea invaded the South. During this time, the South Korea was under the presidency of Syngman Rhee.

The April Revolution and Martial Law | 1960

Another imposition of martial law in South Korea was witnessed in 1960 when widespread protests took place against election fraud and authoritarianism, known as the April Revolution, led to the resignation of Syngman Rhee.

The May 16 Coup and Park Chung-hee’s Rule | 1961–1979

In 1961, once again, South Korea witnessed martial law when the military was granted authority over civilian rule. General Park Chung-hee seized power in a military coup, justifying his actions as a means to restore stability and address corruption.

The Gwangju Uprising and Chun Doo-hwan’s Rule | 1980

In 1980 after the assassination of President Park Chung-hee in 1979, South Korea saw one of its most infamous instances of martial law when General Chun Doo-hwan, a military leader, declared the martial law as he manoeuvred to take control of the government.

Transition to Democracy | 1987