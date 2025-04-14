How Much Does a Blue Origin Space Tour Cost? Here's What You Need To Known

Texas: Flying to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft is a dream for many, but it comes with a hefty price tag. Jeff Bezos' space tourism company has positioned itself at the forefront of private space exploration, offering passengers a chance to experience the wonders of space, but at a premium. While official ticket prices remain undisclosed, available data provide insights into the cost and experience.

Jeff Bezos with Blue Origin Crew

Blue Origin's Ticket Price

Blue Origin's ticket prices are competitive in the space tourism industry, though they are far from affordable for most people. Prospective travellers reportedly need to pay a substantial deposit of $150,000 to secure their spot. During Blue Origin's maiden flight in June 2021, a seat was auctioned for an eye-watering $28 million, setting the tone for future pricing tiers.

Industry experts estimate general ticket prices range between $200,000 and $300,000 for subsequent flights. This level of exclusivity places Blue Origin on par with competitors like Virgin Galactic, which advertises tickets at $450,000, and Space Perspective, where seats cost around $125,000.

What Does the Experience Include?

Passengers going on Blue Origin's suborbital spaceflight enjoy journey that lasts approximately 11 minutes. The spacecraft crosses the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space at an altitude of 62 miles above Earth. Passengers experience a few minutes of weightlessness, offering the unique sensation of floating freely in microgravity. Large windows on the capsule provide stunning panoramic views of Earth, creating once-in-a-lifetime memories.

The flight involves a fully automated spacecraft, meaning there’s no pilot aboard—giving passengers an entirely immersive experience focused on their surroundings.

Health and Safety

Let money aside for a moment, passengers must meet specific health and safety requirements to ensure they are fit for space travel. This includes basic physical fitness to handle the rapid acceleration and deceleration experienced during the flight.

Future of Space Tourism