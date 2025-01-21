How Trump’s Proposal to End Birthright Citizenship Could Affect Indians in US

Washington: Donald Trump , who returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, has signed an executive order that will pave the way to the end of automatic birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizens of America.

According to the order signed by Trump, children born to those who entered America illegally won't be eligible for automatic birthright citizenship anymore. Also, children born to parents working on temporary visas in the US won't be eligible for birthright citizenship.

Automatic Citizenship Not Applicable In Following Conditions

“When that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth”

“When that person’s mother’s presence in the United States at the time of said person’s birth was lawful but temporary (such as, but not limited to, visiting the United States under the auspices of the Visa Waiver Program or visiting on a student, work, or tourist visa) and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth."

What is Birthright Citizenship

As of now, birthright citizenship means anyone born in the United States automatically becomes an American citizen. The practice has been in place for decades. It applies to children born to someone in the country illegally or in the US on a tourist or student visa who plans to return to their home country.

Impact on Indians

Those children won't be eligible for birthright citizenship whose parents are working on temporary work visas (like the H-1B visa) or waiting for green cards.