Hudson River Helicopter Crash: THIS Global CEO, Wife and 3 Children Among Those Killed

New York: A sightseeing helicopter in New York City broke apart while in flight on Thursday and crashed upside down into the Hudson River, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and five Spanish tourists from the same family. The family who died was of a global CEO, who also passed away in the horrific helicopter crash.

Apart from the pilot, the other passengers who have died in the helicopter crash have been identified as Agustin Escobar, his wife and their three children, all of middle school age or younger than that. Agustin Escobar was the CEO and President of Siemens Spain and was visiting New York with his family from Barcelona for a vacation, that unfortunately turned fatal.

Agustin Escobar served as the President and CEO of Siemens Spain and also held the role of CEO for Siemens Mobility Southwest Europe since December 2022. He held a degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid and brought with him over 25 years of global experience in the energy and transportation industries.

Throughout his career, he led teams across the United States, Latin America, and Spain. Before stepping into his latest executive roles, Escobar occupied several significant leadership positions at Siemens. Between 2014 and 2018, he was the CEO of both the Energy Management Division and the Infrastructure & Cities Sector in Latin America. From 2012 to 2014, he headed the Infrastructure & Cities Sector.

Earlier in his professional journey, Escobar worked as the Corporate Director of Strategy and International Business Development for Siemens in North America. Between 1998 and 2010, he held multiple positions within the energy sector in Spain.

How Sightseeing Helicopter Broke Apart Mid Air, Plunged in Hudson River Killing 6

A video capturing the crash showed fragments of the helicopter breaking off mid-flight and plunging into the water near the shoreline of Jersey City, New Jersey. Eyewitness Bruce Wall described the aircraft as “falling apart” while still airborne, noting that the tail and propeller detached, with the propeller continuing to spin separately as it descended.

Dani Horbiak, who was at her home in Jersey City at the time, said she heard what sounded like "a series of gunshots in the sky." When she looked out her window, she saw the helicopter crash into the river, breaking into multiple pieces on impact. Lesly Camacho, a hostess working at a riverside restaurant in Hoboken, New Jersey, recounted seeing the helicopter spinning wildly, trailing smoke, before crashing into the water.