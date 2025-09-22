'Huge Reward To Terror': Israel Hits Back After UK, Canada, Australia Recognise Palestinian State

New York: Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia on Sunday announced to formally recognise the State of Palestine, days after the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Among the three nations, Canada was the first to make the announcement, followed by Australia and the United Kingdom. The move follows through on their previous commitments to grant recognition should Tel Aviv fail to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

France - one of the first Western countries to signal its intention to formally recognise the State of Palestine - is also expected to make a similar announcement during a high-profile conference on the Two-State Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, scheduled to take place in New York on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to co-chair the conference alongside Saudi Arabia and is expected to deliver the announcement personally.

The move comes despite strong opposition from the Israel, who has criticised the decision as rewarding Hamas and terrorism.

However, over 140 countries have already recognised a Palestinian state, but the decisions by the UK and France are significant as both are members of the G7 and the UN Security Council.

On September 12, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution reviving a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, less than 24 hours after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would never be a Palestinian state. India was among the 142 nations that voted in favour of the resolution titled 'Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution'.

Earlier on Sunday, the Australian Prime Minister's Office stated in a statement, "Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own."

"Since 1947, it has been the policy of every Canadian government to support a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East. This envisioned the creation of a sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine building its future in peace and security alongside the State of Israel," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in his statement.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced UK's recognition of Palestinian state, 'to revive the hope of peace'; insisting it is 'not a reward for Hamas.'

"Recognising Palestine is a historic decision, firmly grounded in the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination, which the government committed to as part of its manifesto," UK PM Keir Starmer's office stated.

He said the Israeli escalation in Gaza, settlement building in the West Bank, and Hamas actions are snuffing out hope for a two-state solution.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision of Canada, UK and Australia to recognize the Palestinian State.

"The Foreign Ministry welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by various countries and considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace," the statement said.

However, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum of Israel issued a statement condemning the UK, Canada and Australia for the "unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state while turning a blind eye to the fact that 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity," The Times of Israel reported.

"As families who deeply want peace in the region, we believe that any discussion about recognising a Palestinian state must be contingent upon the immediate release of all hostages," the forum says, calling it a "moral and humanitarian imperative."

Israel's response to the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK, Australia, and Canada will come after he gets back from the US next week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, as per The Times of Israel.

"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7 -- you are handing a huge reward to terror," Netanyahu said in a video statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

"It will not happen," he continues. "A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan."

Netanyahu said that under his leadership, Israel "doubled Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria -- and we will continue on this course."

"The response to the recent attempt to force a terrorist state upon us in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," says Netanyahu. "Wait."

Members of his coalition are pushing openly for Israel to annex parts of the West Bank, especially the Jordan Valley.

Israel "categorically rejects" the recognition of a Palestinian state by the United Kingdom "and some other countries," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The formal declaration of recognition by the UK, Canada, and Australia "further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future," the ministry said on X.

Israel says recognition "not only rewards the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a terror organisation that is calling and acting for the annihilation of Israel, but also solidifies the support Hamas enjoys."

Statehood must remain a final status issue and not be disconnected from peace, says the ministry, adding that the Palestinian Authority has not stopped incitement, rewarding terrorists, or fighting terror adequately. "The Palestinian Authority is part of the problem and not part of the solution," Israel said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

"Israel will not accept any detached and imaginary text that attempts to force it to accept indefensible borders," promises the Foreign Ministry.