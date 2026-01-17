Hundreds March in Greenland to Support Arctic Island in the Face of Trump’s Threats to Take It Over | Image: Republic

Nuuk: Hundreds of people in Greenland’s capital braved near-freezing temperatures, rain and icy streets to march in a rally on Saturday in support of their own self-governance in the face of threats of an American takeover.

The Greenlanders waved their red-and-white national flags and listened to traditional songs as they walked through Nuuk’s small downtown. Some carried signs with messages like “We shape our future”, “Greenland is not for sale” and “Greenland is already GREAT.” They were joined by thousands of others in rallies across the Danish kingdom.

The rallies occurred hours after a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation in Copenhagen sought to reassure Denmark and Greenland of their support following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to punish countries with tariffs if they don’t back the administration’s stance that the United States should take control of the strategic Arctic island.

The leader of the delegation, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said that the current rhetoric around Greenland is causing concern across the Danish kingdom. Coons said that he wants to de-escalate the situation.

“I hope that the people of the Kingdom of Denmark do not abandon their faith in the American people,” he said in Copenhagen, adding that the U.S. has respect for Denmark and NATO “for all we’ve done together.”

NATO training exercises

Meanwhile, Danish Maj. Gen. Søren Andersen, leader of the Joint Arctic Command, told The Associated Press that Denmark doesn’t expect the U.S. military to attack Greenland, or any other NATO ally, and that European troops were recently deployed to Nuuk for Arctic defense training.

He said that the goal isn’t to send a message to the Trump administration, even through the White House hasn’t ruled out taking the territory by force.

“I will not go into the political part, but I will say that I would never expect a NATO country to attack another NATO country,” he told the AP on Saturday aboard a Danish military vessel docked in Nuuk. “For us, for me, it’s not about signaling. It is actually about training military units, working together with allies.”

The Danish military organized a planning meeting Friday in Greenland with NATO allies, including the U.S., to discuss Arctic security on the alliance’s northern flank in the face of a potential Russian threat. The Americans were also invited to participate in Operation Arctic Endurance in Greenland in the coming days, Andersen said.

In his 2½ years as a commander in Greenland, Andersen said that he hasn’t seen any Chinese or Russian combat vessels or warships, despite Trump saying that they were off the island’s coast.

But in the unlikely event of American troops using force on Danish soil, Andersen confirmed a Cold War-era law governing Danish rules of engagement. “But you are right that it is Danish law that a Danish soldier, if attacked, has the obligation to fight back,” he said.

‘Important for the whole world’

Thousands of people marched through Copenhagen, many of them carrying Greenland’s flag, on Saturday afternoon in support of the self-governing island. Others held signs with slogans like “Make America Smart Again” and “Hands Off.”

“This is important for the whole world,” Danish protester Elise Riechie told the AP as she held Danish and Greenlandic flags. “There are many small countries. None of them are for sale.”

Coons’ comments contrasted with statements emanating from the White House. Trump has sought to justify his calls for a U.S. takeover by repeatedly saying that China and Russia have their own designs on Greenland, which holds vast untapped reserves of critical minerals.

“There are no current security threats to Greenland,” Coons said.

Trump has insisted for months that the U.S. should control Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, and said earlier this week that anything less than the Arctic island being in U.S. hands would be “unacceptable.”

During an unrelated event at the White House about rural health care, he recounted Friday how he had threatened European allies with tariffs on pharmaceuticals.